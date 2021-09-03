C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $47.67 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.97.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $4,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,108 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,755,410 shares of company stock valued at $345,305,587. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 58.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 251.3% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

