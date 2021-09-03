Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after acquiring an additional 183,682 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 9.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cabot by 3.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,372,000 after acquiring an additional 89,101 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. 232,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,239. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

