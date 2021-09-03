Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $31.59 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

