Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Caleres also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,267. The firm has a market cap of $962.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,233 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

