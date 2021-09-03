Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CAL. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE CAL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $24.26. 730,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,426. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Caleres has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $928.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Caleres’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth $131,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

