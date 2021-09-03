California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 100,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 39,453 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,112,180.07.

On Thursday, July 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.