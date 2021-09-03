Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $178.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Camden Property Trust traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $152.56, with a volume of 9019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.04.

CPT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.81.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,128,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

