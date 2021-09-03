Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.35

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 291797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,596,000 after buying an additional 218,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after buying an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

