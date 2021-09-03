Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a C$140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$152.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.01 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$137.11.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.