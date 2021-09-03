Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CU. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.56.

TSE CU opened at C$35.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$29.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.00.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

