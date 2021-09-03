Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$39.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$39.25 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.02.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.11. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$23.72 and a 1 year high of C$37.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

