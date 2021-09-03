Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWB. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.02.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$36.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.11. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares in the company, valued at C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

