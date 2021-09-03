Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $726.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

