Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%.

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $726.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

