Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $73.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.21.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 336,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

