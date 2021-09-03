Capital Analysts LLC Buys 205 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 227.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $253.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

