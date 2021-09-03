Capital Analysts LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Open Text by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Open Text by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Open Text by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 145,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 119,416 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTEX opened at $54.94 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

