Capital Analysts LLC Invests $51,000 in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUFR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth $2,491,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 120,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 753,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 383,549 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,276,000.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

