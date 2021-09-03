Capital Analysts LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 805,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $244.03 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $248.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,535 shares of company stock worth $5,201,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

