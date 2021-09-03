Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 185,606 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 85,122 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.54 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

