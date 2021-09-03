Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 405.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after buying an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 598.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after purchasing an additional 850,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 979.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 411,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 373,104 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.97.

NYSE HOG opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

