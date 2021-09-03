Capital Analysts LLC Sells 280 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

FCX opened at $36.27 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.