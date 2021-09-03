Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $956,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. 10,993,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,328,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

