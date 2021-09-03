Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,815 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,409,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

