Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,226,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The company has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.98 and its 200 day moving average is $269.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.