Capital Square LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 690.0% in the second quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 18,960 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

