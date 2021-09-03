CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,455.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,333,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,571,491.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,266 shares of company stock worth $13,837,382. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.