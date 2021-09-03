Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.10 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $209.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.92. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

