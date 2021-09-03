Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.86. 46,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,710,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUK. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 16,175 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $329,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,012 shares of company stock worth $927,222 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 586,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $1,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 947.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

