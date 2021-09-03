Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRRFY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

CRRFY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.