Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Boosted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,292,000 after buying an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 310.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,996,000 after buying an additional 2,526,240 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.