Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $320.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.52 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $13,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,509,427 shares of company stock valued at $482,917,091. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

