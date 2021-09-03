Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,769 VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 1,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $46.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $49.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.