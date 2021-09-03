Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,769 VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 1,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HAP opened at $46.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $49.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

