Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after buying an additional 4,164,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,737,000 after buying an additional 3,614,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,351,000 after buying an additional 3,547,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.55 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

