Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.3% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.42 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.62 million, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. Research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Several analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

