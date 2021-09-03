CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDW by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after acquiring an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $203.26 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.89.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

