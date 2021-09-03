Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week High at $83.36

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.36 and last traded at $83.13, with a volume of 5719 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Get Celsius alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.57 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.