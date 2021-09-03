Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 70,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,147. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.55.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

