Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.38. 3,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,478,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.87.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
