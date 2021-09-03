Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.38. 3,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,478,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

