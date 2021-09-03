ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Update

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,143 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.07 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

