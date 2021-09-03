Chardan Capital Trims Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price to $6.50

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of MESO stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,774.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesoblast by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.