Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%.

Shares of CTHR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.84. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $91.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

