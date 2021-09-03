Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

CTHR stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

