Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 37.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,319 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $31,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after acquiring an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $449.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $450.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $401.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

