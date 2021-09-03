Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.07.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $195.08 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $11,523,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 6,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

