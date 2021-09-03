Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Shares of GTLS opened at $195.08 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

