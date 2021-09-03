Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 137,834 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $300,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,684.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $3,955,141. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $308.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

