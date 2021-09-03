Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.