Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $131,000 Stock Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 881,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 235,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 614.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 218,100 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 33.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MBT opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

