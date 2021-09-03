Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 431.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after acquiring an additional 634,295 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

